Milei and his sister splashed by disability aid scandal

21st Thursday, August 2025 - 21:05 UTC Full article

Casa Rosada's move to portray Milei as alien to these operations does not seem to hold

Javier Milei sacked National Disability Agency (Andis) Chief Diego Spagnuolo after recordings of the official revealing a kickback mechanism leading up to Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei were leaked. According to Spokesman Manuel Adorni, the dismissal was a “preventive measure” amid the ongoing scandal and its political repercussions leading up to the mid-term elections.

“In light of the facts that are public knowledge and the opposition's obvious political exploitation in an election year, the President of the Nation has decided, as a preventive measure, to remove Diego Spagnuolo from his position as Executive Director of the National Disability Agency,” Adorni said on social media.

The recordings allegedly reveal a bribery network regarding medicine purchases, which Spagnuolo claims funneled money to the president's sister and other members of his inner circle.

For the time being, the Health Ministry will handle the agency to ensure its proper functioning, pending a new appointment.

The scandal comes at a difficult time for the Milei administration, which recently saw its veto on a disability emergency law overturned by Congress.

Opposition lawmakers Esteban Paulón and Leandro Santoro filed a legal complaint and requested to question Spagnuolo on the matter.

“Your disability is not a problem for the state. Why do I have to pay tolls and you don't?” Spagnuolo reportedly told Marlene Spesso, the mother of 12-year-old autism activist Ian Moche, with whom Milei had an argument on social networks, following the head of State's decision to cut financial aid to people with disabilities.

At any rate, Spagnuolo's audios would be an admission of the “illegal collection” of funds in drug contracts through Karina Milei, House Speaker Martín Menem, and his cousin Lule Menem. The mechanism consisted of an 8% “surcharge” to drug manufacturers, which would return to high-ranking La Libertad Avanza (LLA) leaders.

While the Casa Rosada stuck to the narrative that Milei was unaware of these maneuvers, Spagnuolo said that “I spoke with the president. I have all of Karina's WhatsApp messages. I told him, 'You can't play dumb with me'.”

The scandal broke out as Congress rejected Milei's veto on the disability emergency bill, placing Karina Milei under tight scrutiny.