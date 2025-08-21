New Covid-19 variants detected in Uruguay

21st Thursday, August 2025 - 20:02 UTC Full article

These new variants “have not led to increases in hospitalizations or serious cases,” Lustemberg noted

Uruguay's Ministry of Public Health (MSP) has confirmed the circulation in the country of the new Covid-19 “Frankenstein” (XFG) and “Nimbus” (NB.1.8.1) variants. The discovery was made through the country's genomic surveillance system after analyzing samples from sentinel centers.

According to the MSP, there has been no associated increase in hospitalizations or mortality, and the overall circulation of the virus remains low, with a positivity rate of around 2%. The most common respiratory viruses currently in circulation are influenza and RSV.

The MSP notes that while the new variants may have increased transmissibility and some ability to evade antibodies, updated vaccines for the JN.1 variant remain effective at preventing severe illness.

The most common symptoms for these new subtypes are a severe sore throat, fatigue, and a mild fever.

Minister Cristina Lustemberg stated that the country will not reinstate pandemic-era protocols but urged people with cold symptoms to wear masks, follow hygiene measures, and seek medical help. These new variants “have not led to increases in hospitalizations or serious cases. They generally have mild symptoms, at least since we detected them over the weekend until now that we are monitoring them,” Lustemberg also pointed out.

The Frankenstein variant was detected most frequently in central India and comes from a recombination between two sublineages of Omicron. Nimbus, meanwhile, was first identified in May this year and has shown a progressive increase in several countries, although with an estimated mild severity.

Both variants have between 3 and 10 mutations in the spike protein, which could influence their ability to transmit or partially evade immunity. Updated vaccines remain effective against severe forms of the disease, it was explained.

Brazil has also reported circulation of Frankenstein and Nimbus, while Argentina has detected the LP.8.1, XEC, and recently Frankenstein variants, with circulation still low.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is keeping other variants under observation, such as LP.8.1, which is declining in South America and Europe, and KP.3.1.1 and XEC, both of which are also on a downward path. The JN.1 variant continues to be considered of interest, although with low prevalence and mild severity, and is recognized as the common genetic basis for many strains prevalent in 2025.

“The situation continues to be monitored, and the population will be informed in a timely manner of any relevant changes,” the MSP said in a statement. “Genomic sequencing of 12 samples from sentinel centers confirmed the presence of variants of clade 25C XFG.2 and XFG.3,” it added. “The circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in the country remains low, with positivity rates close to 2%.”