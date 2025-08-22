Brazil clinches beef export deal with Indonesia

22nd Friday, August 2025 - 10:19 UTC

Indonesia is the fourth most populous market worldwide

Brazilian meat producers have reached an agreement with Indonesian buyers to export beef from South America's largest country to the world's fourth-most populous nation, the Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday. The export of live sheep (ewes, rams, lambs) to Algeria was also announced.

Home to 283 million people, Indonesia is considered a strategic market for the animal protein sector, with increased beef consumption, given its improved income and the growth of the urban middle class.

In 2024, Indonesians purchased US$4.2 billion in Brazilian agricultural products, mainly sugar and alcohol, soybeans, fibers, and textiles.

The measure is said to bring the number of international markets open to Brazilian agricultural products since 2023 to 402.

Last month, before the US tariffs, Brazilian beef exports hit a record high 313,682 tons, up 15.6% from June and 17.2% interannually. These sales yielded US$1.67 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, compiled by the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters (ABIEC) from a survey of 47 companies, which accounted for up to 98% of beef exports.

China topped purchases in July, with 160,600 tons (51.2% share), which totaled US$881.9 million, up 18.1% on June and 16.7% on July 2024. The US came in second, with 18,200 tons (US$119.9 million).

Fresh beef accounted for 88.27% of shipments, with 276,900 tons, up 14.8% against June and 16.7% yoy. The export of offal amounted to 6.23% of the total, and the sale of processed products 3.27%. These two recorded significant growth compared to the previous month.

From January to July, Brazil exported 1.78 million tons of beef, generating US$8.9 billion in revenue. The figure represents a surge of 14.1% in volume and 30.2% in value compared to the same time span in 2024. China continues to lead the way, with 801,800 tons (44.9% of the total) and US$4.10 billion, followed by the US (199,700 tons, US$1.16 billion).

In 2025, according to ABIEC, Brazil sold beef to approximately 160 markets, consolidating its position as the world’s largest exporter. In addition to the traditional destinations, a marked expansion was observed in the presence of strategic markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. (Source: Agencia Brasil)