Falklands confirm temporary change of Argentine stopover for LATAM flights

22nd Friday, August 2025 - 09:01 UTC

A LATAM plane from Punta Arenas at Mount Pleasant Airport

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has announced that Ushuaia Airport will temporarily replace Rio Gallegos as the Argentine stopover for the weekly LATAM flight between Chile and the Falklands, due to runway repairs in Rio Gallegos from 1 September to 23 December 2025.

Under the 1999 Agreement, the LATAM service is required to stop twice monthly in Argentina, one in each direction. With Rio Gallegos closed, FIG confirmed that eight flights—four northbound and four southbound—will instead pass through Ushuaia.

“This decision ensures continuity of service during the peak summer period,” the Legislative Assembly stated, while stressing that stopovers must return to Rio Gallegos once works are completed.

LATAM assured that the change will not affect fares, flight times, or overall schedules. Passengers continuing to Punta Arenas or Mount Pleasant Airport will remain onboard during the Ushuaia stop, with no customs or immigration checks required.

As with Rio Gallegos, tickets to and from Ushuaia will be available, though non-Argentine passengers must comply with immigration requirements at their own responsibility.