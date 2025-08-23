Maduro says Venezuela is an impregnable homeland

Venezuela's wealth consists of its moral values, Maduro claimed

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Friday insisted before the National Assembly (Parliament) that his country was an “impregnable homeland,” which “nothing and no one will touch.” He also underlined that true wealth lay in “moral, spiritual, and ethical” values.

He made those remarks in response to the presence of US warships in the area, allegedly to combat drug trafficking, despite which Maduro summoned all Venezuelans earlier this week to join the Bolivarian militias to defend the country's sovereignty from Washington's imperialism.

“There is only one flag that shelters us: yellow, blue, and red, and this homeland is impregnable. no one will touch Venezuela, nothing and no one will touch it, let them hear it, Venezuela is respected, and those who do not respect their family and their land do not respect themselves,” Maduro said.

“In this special act of gathering and unity, we are here to defend the sacred right to self-determination, the full exercise of sovereignty, and the enjoyment of the peace we have achieved,” he added.

“Our original flag of the first Republic, carried by the liberating armies, was a clear message to the empires, where Bolívar was always at the forefront to defend the sovereignty of the country and the people of Venezuela, and that created uncertainty among the colonial troops. This is part of our spiritual and political history and our steadfastness, and those who do not feel Bolívar do not understand this country. They may have a Venezuelan identity card, but if they do not feel Bolívar, if they do not feel freedom, their soul is dead. This is not the time for political differences or colors,” he also argued.