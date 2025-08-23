Uruguay marks centenary of Legislative Palace with new LED lighting

Montevideo inaugurated on Friday a modern lighting system for the Legislative Palace as part of the celebrations marking the building’s 100th anniversary. More than 250 LED lights have been installed on the exterior, featuring energy-efficient technology and automated control.

Vice President Carolina Cosse emphasized that the initiative “highlights the Palace as the house of democracy” and makes it “a beacon of light” for the country. “We believe this is a contribution to Uruguay’s collective imagination and a symbol of our embrace of the highest values of democracy,” she said.

Cosse explained that the new system is permanent, programmable, and adaptable to different national and international events. “The Palace can dress in different lights and accompany significant moments for the city and the world,” she noted.

The president of the General Assembly also recalled that the building, the only one in Uruguay with a 360-degree view, has always been considered a tourist attraction. With this innovation, she added, the project also aims to “give new life to the neighborhood by creating public space.”

The project was carried out with the collaboration of Montevideo city technicians and Parliament staff. “Some engineering adjustments may still be needed, such as increasing brightness, but this is already a historic step,” Cosse acknowledged.