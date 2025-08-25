Chile halts poultry imports from Argentina due to avian flu

Chile's Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) has ordered the temporary suspension of chicken imports from Argentina due to an outbreak of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI) at a commercial poultry facility in the neighboring country.

Hence, Argentine authorities have been requested to suspend export certifications for several categories of goods bound for Chile, including ornamental, recreational, and pet birds; fresh, chilled, or frozen poultry meat; and edible poultry heads and feet. The restriction also applies to shell eggs intended for human consumption and any fresh processed poultry products or items containing fresh poultry meat.

According to SAG data, from July 2024 to August 2025, Argentine poultry meat represented just 8% of Chile’s total imports—7,648 tons out of 96,475 tons.

In contrast, Argentina supplied approximately 30% of Chile’s imported eggs, totaling around 704 tons. Despite this, Brazil remains Chile’s primary source of poultry products.

Under the new directive, only products with a production date on or before Aug. 4 will be permitted entry. Any meat or poultry-based goods dated August 5 onward will be barred.

This decision follows the detection at a facility in Los Toldos, Buenos Aires Province. (See also: Argentina partially halts poultry exports due to avian flu)

Earlier this year, Brazil also reported an avian influenza outbreak, prompting temporary import bans from countries including Chile, Mexico, Uruguay, China, Argentina, and the European Union. That outbreak led to the death of 17,000 birds by May 2025 but was eventually contained, allowing restrictions to be lifted.

In response to the recent developments, SAG has elevated its alert status and intensified nationwide monitoring. Poultry owners are urged to implement strict biosecurity protocols and report any signs of illness or unusual bird mortality immediately, emphasizing that early detection is critical to controlling the spread of avian influenza.

To support affected producers, the government offers coverage through Agroseguros’ “Exotic Bird Disease Insurance,” which includes compensation for losses due to sanitary culling, including cases of avian influenza.