Eldest living person turns 116

25th Monday, August 2025 - 09:07 UTC

She succeeded a Brazilian nun as the oldest living person

Ethel Caterham, a British woman born on August 21, 1909, has become the world's oldest living person after celebrating her 116th birthday. She gained the title following the death of Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas in April. Independent in nature, she drove until she was 97, and played bridge in her old age. Ethel was born in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, on August 21, 1909.

Caterham's life has spanned crucial historical periods, including the reigns of six British monarchs. She lived in various places like India, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar with her husband, an army officer. She also survived Covid-19 at the age of 110. She attributes her longevity to a positive attitude, listening to others, and a life not engaging in arguments.

She celebrated her birthday in Surrey, England, in a low-key event at her retirement home in Lightwater, where she spent the day “at her own pace” with her family. “Ethel and her family are very grateful for all the kind messages and interest shown as she celebrates her 116th birthday... The king may be her only concession, understandably!,” the institution said in a statement.

The record was also highlighted by Guinness World Records, which publicly congratulated her: “Happy birthday, Ethel Caterham! We honor your record-breaking life and wish you all the best as you turn 116.”

Together with her husband, who died in 1976, she had two daughters, Gem and Anne, who were raised in England and died in early 2000 and 2020. She now has three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. “Family is the most important thing in life; being able to leave memories for your children and grandchildren,” she said in one of her interviews with local media.