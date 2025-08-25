Pope Leo XIV “wholehearted” support for the Chagos Refugees Group

25th Monday, August 2025 - 22:38 UTC Full article

Pope Leo commended “the determination of the Chagossian people, particularly that of the women, in their peaceful struggle for their rights.” (@Vatican Media)

In a meeting with members of the Chagos Refugees Group, Pope Leo XIV expressed his “wholehearted” encouragement for the group’s actions – following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

A report from Vatican News, by Kielce Gussie points out that two years after the group met with the Argentine pontiff, Pope Leo congratulated the group on the success of their work, “as the return of the Chagos Archipelago to the Republic of Mauritius has recently been secured through the signing of a treaty.”

He acknowledged that this treaty signifies an important step in their journey home, expressing his gratitude to everyone who made it possible.

Continuing, the Pope explained how pleased he is that Pope Francis’ wish for dialogue and respect for international law has “finally helped rectify this grave injustice” – that of the suffering of the Chagossian people. Pope Leo commended “the determination of the Chagossian people, particularly that of the women, in their peaceful struggle for their rights.”

He stressed that the renewed possibility of returning to the archipelago is a positive sign “and a powerful symbol on the international stage: all peoples, even the smallest and weakest, must be respected by the powerful in their identity and rights, particularly the right to live on their land; no one can be forced into exile.”

Decades after being exiled from their homeland, the Pope expressed his desire that the authorities of Mauritius – and the entire international community – will commit to ensuring their return under “the best possible conditions.”

“The local Church will undoubtedly contribute, especially spiritually,” he reassured them, “as it has always done during times of hardship.” But he recognized that these years of exile have led to much suffering and acknowledged the pain of poverty, contempt, and exclusion the Chagossian people have had to endure.

What happened to the Chagossian people?

Half a century ago, the Chagossian community was forcible removed from their homeland in the archipelago and many of the people were sent to the Seychelles and Mauritius, where they faced poverty and many challenges.

The Chagos Refugees Group was founded in 1983 with the goal of defending the rights and interests of all Chagossians. Based in Mauritus, the Seychelles, and the United Kingdom, the voluntary community led group is dedicated to fighting for the right to return to Chagos.