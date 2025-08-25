Victor tanker Day, crucial in Falklands’ war, next 28th at the Yorkshire Air Museum

The museum has repainted its Victor K2 tanker plane in camouflage colors. Photo: Yorkshire Air Museum

The plane before the start of the repainting work. Photo: Yorkshire Air Museum

The Yorkshire museum, based at Elvington near York, has repainted its Victor K2 tanker plane in camouflage colors – the first time it’s had this design since the 1980s. Victor XL2312, which has been at the museum since 1993, was previously showcased in a hemp color scheme.

In this role, Victors saw action in the Falklands Conflict in 1982 and the first Gulf War. A Victor K2 during the Falklands Conflict took part in Operation Black Buck – to strike the runway at Port Stanley refueling Vulcan bombers. Allegedly Victors were involved in eighteen sorties in support of the Vulcans in the Operation Black Buck.

The aircraft was originally designed in the 1950s as a nuclear bomber but was converted to act as a tanker – refueling other aircraft mid-air.

The work began in early May with the erection of scaffolding by specialists Kaefer, before another company, Bagnalls, began the painting work.

All of this was captured by a camera installed on the Control Tower by Hebden Bridge Company Site Eye, which took pictures every three minutes for six weeks.

The Yorkshire Air Museum is holding its Victor Day 2025 on Thursday, August 28, where the new paintwork will be officially launched.

There will also be a talk by Sqn Ldr Bob Tuxford AFC RAF Retd, will be given a talk on piloting a Victor K2 during the Falklands Conflict. Archive newsreel footage of Victors will be showing in the museum’s cinema, along with the time-lapse video of the repainting.

Yorkshire Air Museum’s marketing and communications manager, Jerry Ibbotson, said: “The repainting of Victor XL231 was a real team effort, involving staff, volunteers and outside contractors. The aircraft looks amazing and a few visitors have already asked if it’s a new acquisition, when it’s been here 32 years!

“The day will be a chance to learn more about what it was like to fly this magnificent machine and see how much work went into applying the camouflage scheme.”