Argentina declares Cártel de los Soles a terrorist organization

26th Tuesday, August 2025 - 19:28 UTC

Milei's Government sought to join forces with regional and multilateral partners against crime

The Argentine Government of President Javier Milei on Tuesday designated the Cártel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns) as a terrorist organization and added it to the Public Registry of Persons and Entities Linked to Acts of Terrorism and their Financing (RePET).

”Within the framework of the international commitments undertaken by the Argentine Republic in the fight against terrorism and its financing, and in compliance with current national regulations, the National Government ordered the inclusion of the transnational criminal organization known as the 'Cartel de los Soles' in the Public Registry of Persons and Entities Linked to Acts of Terrorism and their Financing (RePET), under the Ministry of Justice,“ the Government said in a statement.

This decision by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Security, and Justice was based on reports of the organization's involvement in transnational illegal activities such as drug trafficking and smuggling. It came just three days after Paraguay adopted a similar measure.

Buenos Aires can now apply financial sanctions and operational restrictions against the group. The move is meant to strengthen the country's fight against terrorism financing, enhance international security cooperation, and protect itself from becoming a conduit for illicit transactions.

The Libertarian administration also sought to deepen coordination with regional and multilateral partners to achieve ”peace, stability, and hemispheric security.”