Brazil and Nigeria sign bilateral agreements

26th Tuesday, August 2025 - 19:46 UTC Full article

Lula and Tinubu pledged to revamp trade between the two countries

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his Nigerian colleague Bola Tinubu signed a series of agreements earlier this week at the Planalto Palace during the African leader's state visit.

Lula insisted that his country wanted to expand trade with Nigeria and highlighted the importance of free trade at a time when “protectionism and unilateralism” are resurging around the world. He also expressed his concern over Africa's development upon welcoming Tinubu.

The South American head of State also noted that his nation's trade with Nigeria had seen a “sharp decline” over the past decade, from US$10 billion in 2014 to US$2 billion last year. Nigeria was Brazil’s fourth-largest trading partner in Africa.

“At this moment, when protectionism and unilateralism are resurging, Nigeria and Brazil reaffirm their commitment to free trade and productive integration. We remain committed to building a peaceful world free from hegemonic impositions,” Lula stressed.

Among possible areas of cooperation, Lula named agriculture, oil and gas, fertilizers, aircraft, and machinery. Today, Brazil's chief exports include sugar and molasses (74%), while imports are concentrated in fertilizers (48%) and oil and its derivatives (48%).

President Tinubu, in turn, said that Nigeria has a very young population willing to exchange ideas and take advantage of opportunities. “They know that Brazil has the assets we need,” he underlined.

Nigeria is interested in the industrial production of generic drugs – already well established in Brazil – and in partnerships with Petrobras in the exploration of natural gas. “We are the third largest oil producer in Africa, and this is not leading to valuable commercial activities as it should,” he stated.

Nigeria is one of Brazil’s main partners in Africa after 65 years of bilateral relations.

During Monday’s visit, five bilateral agreements were signed. One of them was about civil aviation, to establish and operate air services between the two territories. The launch of a direct flight between São Paulo and Lagos, a coastal city in Nigeria, was approved. The flight will be operated by Air Peace, Nigeria's largest airline.

Memoranda of understanding were also signed for the training of diplomats, political consultations on bilateral issues and regional and international matters, and also between Brazil’s Development Bank BNDES and Nigeria's Bank of Agriculture of Nigeria (BoA) for the promotion of trade and investment.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of cooperation in science, technology, and innovation to promote effective collaboration in research on biotechnology and bio-economics, ocean science, innovation ecosystems, energy, space development, digital transformation, and raw material development.

In his statement, Lula said that, still this half year, Brazil will appoint a Federal Police attaché to Nigeria. “The concern with combating organized crime, terrorism, and international drug trafficking was also at the center of our meeting today,” he added.

“One of the perverse consequences of globalization is the coordination of criminal groups across national borders. No country can defeat national crime on its own. Crime is evolving at an unprecedented rate, requiring urgent and coordinated multilateral action,” Lula went on to say. (Source: Agencia Brasil)