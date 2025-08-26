Falklands’ new sports complex and its fantastic climbing wall

One of the center pieces of the Falkland Islands new sports complex is expected to be finished by the end of the month thanks to the energy and commitment of The Falklands Climbing Club who have been working hard assisting accomplished British climber and highly experienced route setter Gavin Symonds to set the climbing walls (populate them with different size and shaped holds).

The wall, designed by Michelle Wardle Tectonica Design Labs and was built by, is 9 meters at its highest point and comprises a vertical area that leads on to overhang walls. There will be around 30 routes including complete beginner routes, a higher concentration of middle level routes allowing progression to the less numerous hard routes. There is also a climbing training wall with a 15 degree overhang with wooden holds featuring inbuilt LED lights facilitating an almost never-ending choice of routes using the touch screen to the side of the wall. The LED kit is by Digital Training Boards, and holds are by @hardwoodholds which is owned by Alex Fry who also chose all the holds for the main wall.

Gavin has been instructing leading members of The Falklands Climbing Club - Jonny Summers, Lisa Watson & Mark McLeod - and Stanley Leisure Centre staff member Ollie, on route setting which before getting down to the nitty gritty of actually putting holds on the wall included training on safety legislation, working at height skills, putting up and taking down ropes and various other related skills to ensure the job was carried out safely and can continue to be in the future.

The Falklands Climbing Club would like to thank Lewis Clifton for funding a set of route setting gear - it is rather pricey and the dedication of Jonny and Mark in funding their own kit is testament to their engagement with the sport and project. Thank you from all future users of the wall!

NSC Chair Mike Summers commended the excellent commitment of the Climbing Club who have given up their time throughout to help the completion of this part of the build. He added “The Digital Training Board looks brilliant!”

NSC pointed out that this is one of the pieces of their project purchased and built with private sector donations, to enhance the public sector funding. Fortuna Ltd and CFL Ltd donated £200,000 each, Pioneer Seafoods £165,000, Argos Ltd £100,000, Bold Ventures £35,000, Polar Seafish £33,000 and Byron Holdings £30,000. The Fortuna donation was specifically for the Climbing Wall, as well as part of the Rink. CFL will principally fund the sports hall floor and part of the rink. Pioneer have funded the Glice for the rink. Argos have funded the spectator stands and toilet block for the rugby/football pitch. Bold Ventures fund the lift, Polar Seafish the player boxes for the rink, and Byron co-funds the lift. All of these amazing contributions enable us to deliver to the community an enhanced facility that will be enjoyed by generations to come. Thank you all so much.