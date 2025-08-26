Netpeak Becomes Official Telegram Ads Reseller in Latin America

Netpeak Agency, part of the global Netpeak Agencies Group, has been appointed an official Telegram Ads reseller in Latin America — one of the first agencies worldwide to earn this status. With offices and active projects in the United States, Europe, Asia, and beyond, Netpeak now offers clients direct access to over 210 million Telegram users in the LATAM region.

Why Telegram Ads Matter for Businesses in 2025

Telegram is one of the fastest-growing messaging platforms globally, known for its privacy-first approach, minimal algorithmic interference, and highly engaged communities. Unlike many other social platforms, Telegram users choose exactly what channels to follow, meaning your ads appear in relevant contexts to audiences that are genuinely interested.

In Latin America, the numbers are particularly striking:

- 15+ hours spent in the app per user every month



- Subscriptions to more than 100,000 local channels on average

- Rapid growth in countries like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia

This makes Telegram Ads an especially attractive channel for US companies in fintech, EdTech, e-commerce, SaaS, and mobile applications, where customer acquisition costs can be up to 40–60% lower than on established platforms like Facebook or Google.

What This Means for US Businesses

While many US advertisers focus on North America and Western Europe, LATAM represents one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. In many niches, competition is still low — giving early adopters a chance to capture market share quickly and cost-effectively.

With the official reseller status, Netpeak Agency can now:

- Provide direct access to Telegram Ads inventory in Latin America

- Offer end-to-end campaign support — from market research to creative development, targeting, analytics, and optimization

- Help brands adapt messaging to local audiences, ensuring cultural and linguistic accuracy

- Leverage first-party data and analytics to improve ROI

“This is a logical step in our global expansion. We already work in dozens of countries, including the US, and see strong demand for promotion in LATAM. Telegram Ads is a powerful tool for companies looking to scale into new markets. We help clients plan campaigns, enter these markets, and attract customers,” said Dmytro Sklyar, CEO of Netpeak Agencies Group.

About Netpeak Agencies Group



Founded in Ukraine and now operating worldwide, Netpeak has grown into an international digital marketing network with deep expertise in paid advertising, SEO, and analytics. The group works with clients across multiple industries, delivering measurable growth through data-driven strategies.

Given the current low competition on Telegram Ads in Latin America, even small advertising budgets can generate strong results — making it an ideal time for US companies to explore the platform.

Learn more about Telegram Ads in Latin America: https://telegram.netpeak.lat/