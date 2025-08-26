Research vessel Falkor (too) halts Uruguay expedition after technical failure

The Falkor (too), research vessel of the Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI), returned to Montevideo on Monday after suffering a malfunction in the early days of its “Visualizing the Deep off Uruguay” (Uruguay SUB200) expedition.

According to SOI, the issue occurred with the ship’s A-frame structure, used to deploy and recover heavy underwater equipment. “While the A-frame was being raised from its stowed position to vertical, it stopped functioning. No one was injured,” the institute said in a statement, stressing that such incidents are “very rare.”

Project coordinator Leticia Burone explained that the device is critical to the mission’s operations. Once repaired, the vessel is expected to resume scientific work at “point 3” of the 32 planned research sites.

The ship’s return to Montevideo aims to secure the A-frame and allow the expedition to continue “with minimal impact,” SOI noted.

The Falkor (too) is among the world’s most advanced oceanographic vessels. Operated free of charge for international research projects, it will carry out an extensive 2025 program across the South Atlantic, including expeditions to Antarctica, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Mar del Plata Submarine Canyon, and deep waters off Uruguay, MercoPress reported.

These missions are part of a broader global effort to map poorly explored marine ecosystems and to better understand biodiversity and natural hazards in strategic ocean regions.