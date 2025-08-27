Uruguay: Falkor resumes mission after repairs

27th Wednesday, August 2025 - 10:27 UTC

We will announce on social media when the scientific team can resume live broadcasts,” the Udelar said in a statement

The Uruguay Sub200 expedition has resumed its study of the Uruguayan continental seabed after a technical fault forced its research vessel, the Falkor, to return to the port of Montevideo. By late Tuesday, the Falkor was due in Punta del Este.

The ship, which belongs to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, experienced a malfunction with its A-frame structure, a piece of equipment used for handling heavy loads.

The expedition, which set sail on Aug. 22, aims to be the most comprehensive study of Uruguay's continental shelf and deep ocean ecosystems. The vessel and its crew of 37 scientists are exploring a strip of the seabed between 200 and 3,600 meters deep. It is equipped with advanced instruments, including the “ROV Subastian” underwater robot, which can reach depths of up to 4,500 meters to collect samples and data.

This remotely operated vehicle is equipped with lights, video cameras, and measuring instruments, as well as arms capable of obtaining various samples that are processed and preserved on board the ship.

The mission features 37 scientists and technicians from 18 institutions in six countries, under the guidance of Uruguay's University of the Republic (Udelar). The vessel also has eight laboratories and other state-of-the-art equipment.

“The Falkor is returning to the study area where it was conducting research. We will announce on social media when the scientific team can resume live broadcasts,” the Udelar said in a statement. “We're back in the game!”

”During the expedition 'Visualizing the Depths off Uruguay' (Uruguay SUB200), the Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor experienced technical difficulties with its A-frame structure. No one was injured. The specific cause of the damage is still unknown, but here is what we do know: while raising the A-frame, located at the stern of the ship, from its storage position to a vertical position, it stopped working,“ the SOI explained.

”Although unforeseen events can occur during field expeditions, especially at sea, such incidents are rare. Nothing like this has ever happened before on an R/V Falkor expedition. Since the safety of all crew members is our top priority, we have returned to the port of Montevideo to secure the A-frame so that the scientific expedition can continue with as little impact as possible,” it added.

The expedition is scheduled to last until Sept. 10.