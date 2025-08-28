Colombia and Guyana sign aerial defense MoU

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Colombian Ministry of National Defense signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in aerial surveillance and regional security.

The agreement, signed this week in Georgetown by GDF Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and Commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force General Luis Carlos Córdoba Avendaño, will focus on countering illicit activities and enhancing situational awareness.

This partnership will allow both nations to share expertise, training, and technology to better detect and respond to threats. This MoU is seen as a key step in modernizing the GDF and strengthening regional security.

Khan described it as an important step in advancing his country's defence agenda while enhancing the GDF’s ability to protect the nation’s sovereignty and contribute to a safer, more secure region.

Meanwhile, Córdoba Avendaño emphasized the value of regional partnerships in addressing common challenges, highlighting the benefits of greater co-operation, information sharing, and coordination between the two nations.

The signing was witnessed by a high-level GDF delegation, which underscored Guyana’s commitment to strengthening defence capacity and regional partnerships.

Representing Colombia were Ambassador Graybern Livingston and other high-ranking military and diplomatic officials, reflecting the strong support behind the agreement.