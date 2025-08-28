Messi's last international game on home soil is just days away

28th Thursday, August 2025 - 21:08 UTC Full article

“I don't know what will happen” afterwards, Messi argued

Argentine footballing star Lionel Messi confirmed that his upcoming South American World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela on Sept. 4 will be his last home game with the national team.

The Inter Miami striker said it will be a “very special” occasion, with his family there to share it with him. He also mentioned he is unsure of what will happen after this game, hinting that it could be one of his final competitive appearances in his home country.

Messi has so far played 193 matches for the national team, scoring 112 goals, and has won four major titles, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentine captain made this announcement after leading his club to victory over Orlando, thus securing a berth in the Leagues Cup final.

“Yes, it's going to be special, it's going to be a very special game for me because it's the last one in the qualifiers. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more games after that,” Messi said.

“But it will be a very special match, which is why my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings, and everyone else who can make it. We're going to enjoy it that way, and after that, I don't know what will happen.”

The Rosario-born Messi is 38 years old and still dazzling Inter Miami fans in 2025, with 18 goals and 10 assists to his credit in 17 games. However, he has played only twice for Argentina this year.