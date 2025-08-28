Milei's campaign motorcade stoned by protesters

The demonstrators were angered by recent corruption allegations involving Milei's sister

President Javier Milei's motorcade was stoned Wednesday during a campaign rally in Lomas de Zamora, on the southern outskirts of the City of Buenos Aires (CABA), ahead of Sept. 7's midterm federal elections in Argentina's largest and most populous province.

Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni confirmed no one in Milei's entourage was injured by the stones, bottles, and plants thrown at them by a group of protesters. “The motorcade carrying the President of the Nation was attacked with stones. No one was injured,” wrote Adorni on social media. However, a Libertarian supporter was reported to have been injured in her ribs and taken away in an ambulance, according to AFP.

The attack occurred amid a corruption scandal involving Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei, who allegedly took bribes from the purchase of medicines through the National Disability Agency (Andis).

WATCH: Argentina president Javier Milei escorted away from a public event after crowd violence. pic.twitter.com/QRN0G8Yz1e — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 27, 2025

Milei's La Libertad Avanza condemned the attack, claiming it was a sign of desperation on the part of Kirchnerism, given the Government's achievements. “When there are no arguments, violence is resorted to,” it mentioned.

The presidential vehicle was promptly evacuated as supporters of both political factions engaged in a scuffle amid banners reading “Milei out of Lomas de Zamora.”

Regarding the allegations made by Diego Spagnuolo, the former Andis Director who was sacked, Milei had told reporters before arriving in Lomas de Zamora that “everything he says is a lie” and “we are going to take him to court and prove that he lied.”

Adorni also referred to “a model of violence that only cavemen want,” and insisted that Milei's administration had reduced poverty from 52% to 31%.