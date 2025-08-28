Milei's trip next month to Paraguay announced

Milei attaches great importance to the relationship with Paraguay and President Peña, Nielsen explained

Argentina's Ambassador to Asunción, Guillermo Nielsen, announced Wednesday during a meeting with Senate Speaker Basilio “Bachi” Núñez that President Javier Milei would be visiting the neighboring country on Sept. 15 and 16.

Nielsen insisted that the duration of the Libertarian leader's trip showed the importance Milei places on the relationship between the two countries and his Paraguayan colleague, Santiago Peña. It will be Milei's second official visit to Paraguay, after the one in April this year.

“Sorry for the delay. The meeting was excellent, from my experience and perspective. But, in reality, all meetings in Paraguay are very good because there is a good rapport,” Nielsen told reporters after the gathering with Núñez.

“There is a good rapport with the people, there is a lot of respect, and much more. Imagine! The senator also studied medicine in Argentina, so many ties come into play, even if it is a brief dialogue; these things help to move forward much faster,” he added.

The main topic under discussion was “President Milei's upcoming visit, so we talked, and I'll just leave it at that. There is no date yet... I can't, no, yes, there is a date,” he said initially, and then clarified: “In principle, it will be September 15 and 16,” which “shows the importance that President Milei attaches to the relationship with Paraguay and the relationship with Santiago Peña. That is beyond doubt, isn't it?” Nielsen further explained.

Milei made his first official visit to Paraguay on April 9, when he and Peña expressed their willingness to advance a bilateral agenda focused on economic development, freedom as a shared value, and regional integration.