More audios linking Karina Milei to Andis scandal leaked

28th Thursday, August 2025 - 10:16 UTC Full article

Regarding Presidential advisor Eduardo Lule Menem, Spagnuolo stressed he was not involved, “but all his people are”

New audio recordings by former National Disability Agency (Andis) Director Diego Spagnuolo, accusing Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei of being involved in a corruption scheme, were released on Wednesday in Argentina by the streaming channel Carnaval.

Spagnuolo mentioned that Karina Milei was taking kickbacks from disability allowances, while he complained about his own salary, suggesting officials need to “get money from somewhere” to make ends meet. The former official claimed that the irregularities under him were deeper than those committed by previous administrations after suppliers were instructed to raise their prices and deliver the money to “the president's office.” Spagnuolo also mentions having WhatsApp messages from Karina Milei, who - he believed - would fall given the scandal.

Spagnuolo also pointed out that many officials appointed by Human Capital Minister Sandra Pettovello had resigned because of their meager salaries amid Milei's much-boasted spending cuts.

“They know [Vice President] Victoria [Villarruel]. They know she doesn't steal,” Spagnuolo is also heard saying while criticizing other appointments in his area who were “embezzling from my agency.”

“They put a guy in charge of my finances, a criminal... He's a criminal who was in [former President Mauricio] Macri's administration and left, but when he left, he left with complaints and took the hard drives from the computers,” he added.

Regarding Presidential advisor Eduardo Lule Menem, Spagnuolo stressed he was not involved, “but all his people are.”

In addition, former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) commented on a recorded message from her house arrest played during a campaign rally in Pilar by her son, Congressman Máximo Kirchner, that it's “always the Kukas' [derogatory for Kirchnerites] fault,” noting how the ruling La Libertad Avanza sought to distance itself from the ongoing controversy.

She insisted that the people heard these allegations from Milei's own lawyer (Spagnuolo), whom he appointed to the Andis. The President has denied the allegations, calling Spagnuolo a liar and promising to sue him.