Karina Milei's motorcade jeered in Corrientes

29th Friday, August 2025 - 10:20 UTC

The rejection took place just one day after the Lomas de Zamora stoning of the President's car

Argentina's Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei and Lower House Speaker Martín Menem were jeered Thursday as they rallied in the province of Corrientes in support of La Libertad Avanza's candidate Lisandro Almirón.

The events happened just one day after she and President Javier Milei's motorcade was stoned during a campaign rally in Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires. Both episodes resulted in security teams evacuating the politicians.

Siembran vientos y cosechan tempestades: Karina Milei y Martin Menem son abucheados en Corrientes

pic.twitter.com/VqctHneCZX — Carlos Montero (@CMonteroOficial) August 29, 2025

Protesters, including groups demanding better disability benefits, started shouting and shoving participants. Security quickly moved the officials to an official car and evacuated them.

In this scenario, Argentina's Security Ministry filed a criminal complaint for the Lomas de Zamora incident, citing “public intimidation and assault on authority, aggravated by criminal complicity.” The government is seeking a judicial investigation into the possibility that the attack was organized by opposition parties.

“All acts of violence must be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” it was argued.

“The stone-throwing kukas [derogatory for Kirchnerites], lacking in ideas, resorted to violence once again. On September 7 and October 26, let's say 'No More Kirchnerism' at the polls,” President Milei has said.