Milei to resume mileage-accruing habit next month

30th Saturday, August 2025 - 10:58 UTC Full article

Milei has not traveled abroad for three months

Argentine President Javier Milei will embark on three international trips next month, the Casa Rosada announced this week. Milei has not traveled abroad for three months, which in his case is a rare occurrence.

Next Thursday and Friday, he will travel to Los Angeles and Las Vegas to attend a meeting at the Milken Institute and hold talks with business leaders.

He will then return to Argentina to follow the Sept. 7 mid-term elections in the province of Buenos Aires, which are deemed pivotal for the future of La Libertad Avanza's (LLA) administration.

After that, he will visit Spain to attend the Europa Viva festival, hosted by his ally Santiago Abascal of the VOX party, alongside other European right-wing leaders.

And then he is scheduled to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely.

This time around, Milei is not due to speak at the Milken Institute but rather engage in one-on-one talks with members of the business community in search of potential investors for the country. In Las Vegas, he will hold meetings with hotel chain executives.

In Spain, Milei once again has no plans to get together with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez or any other government official. The standoff between the two leaders has been notorious since the Libertarians acceded to power. Instead, the South American economist will participate in an event with Abascal at the Palacio de Vistalegre. Prime Ministers Viktor Orban of Hungary and Giorgia Meloni of Italy are expected to be there, as is France's rightwing leader Marine Le Pen.