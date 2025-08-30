Peru: Scientists extracting skeleton of 20-million-year-old bird

The fossil was found two years ago, but is to be removed from a thick rock in the coming days

A team of Peruvian researchers has discovered the perfectly preserved fossil of a new, giant seabird species believed to be 20 million years old. The skeleton, found in the Ocucaje Desert in the department of Ica, is similar in size to a modern condor. In principle, the specimen is believed to belong to a species never before studied.

Although the fossil was found two years ago, paleontologist Mario Urbina Schmitt of the National University of San Marcos and his group are now carefully extracting the remains from a heavy rock block, it was explained this week. Urbina intends to name the new species after Peruvian ornithologist Irma Franklin, also of San Marcos.

”It is a gem because it is in an exceptional state of preservation. For me, it is one of the most beautiful in the world because there are no other fossil remains of a bird as well preserved as this one (...). This species would be associated with the marine environment,“ said Urbina.

”The skull of a normal bird is about as thick as an eggshell. I think it's going to be a new species because I don't know of any birds that have a skull that thick,“ he also explained.

”This is something new, since Miocene birds are literally unknown in Peru. I don't have a good fossil record of birds from 20 million years ago, but I do have a lot from 15 million years ago and younger,“ he also pointed out. He also has remains of prehistoric animals of other species, such as turtles, archaeocetes, whales, dolphins, seals, and fish.

”I'm going to remove the giant bird fossil soon, in a few weeks, and that's when National Geographic will accompany me. I'm going to cut the rock from the hill to take it to the museum. The operation of cutting that stone is not easy at all; it's a rock, comparable to cement. The bird is large, and the slab will be very flat and very narrow, which makes it very difficult for me to extract in one piece,” he added.