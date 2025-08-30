South Korean mission exploring possible Paraguayan meat purchases

The opening of the South Korean market to Paraguayan beef was deemed imminent

A South Korean business delegation, including representatives from the Korea Meat Import Association, is in Paraguay this week to assess its meat industry. This marks the first time Korean private-sector leaders have visited the South American country before an official market opening, signaling confidence in the process.

The delegation is made up of representatives from the Korea Meat Import Association, including the vice president of Highland Foods, one of South Korea's leading meat importers and distributors.

The mission is part of ongoing efforts to open the Korean market to Paraguayan beef, with a final health service evaluation expected in October. If successful, this would allow exports to begin in the first half of 2026.

“This visit is the result of close cooperation between Rediex and the Paraguayan Meat Chamber. Together, we have promoted strategic actions to prepare Paraguay to enter one of the most demanding markets in the world,” said Rediex Deputy Minister Javier Viveros.

Rediex is Paraguay's Investment and Export Network (Red de Inversiones y Exportaciones), a body under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, implementing the National Export Plan. Its primary objectives are to promote sustainable local and foreign investments, support exports in prioritized sectors, and enhance Paraguay’s global competitiveness through the “Paraguay Country Brand.”

“The Korean private sector, convinced of the imminent opening of that market to Paraguayan beef, was very interested in coming to learn about our country, our fields, livestock production, the industrial process, and also the public sector,” said Daniel Burt, general manager of the Paraguayan Meat Chamber (CPC).

In a related development, Paraguay's National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa) is starting a four-week study to prove the country remains free of foot-and-mouth disease, a crucial step for maintaining its international export status.