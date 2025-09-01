Ecuador announces new transit visa requirements

The measure includes Venezuelan passports

The Ecuadorian Government of President Daniel Noboa announced that, starting Monday, the South American country would require transit visas for holders of passports from 45 nationalities that already require consular approval for longer stays.

“The implementation of this measure seeks to strengthen state security and immigration control,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The Government of Ecuador reiterates its commitment to respecting the rights of people in human mobility and to complying with the current legal framework,” it added.

While a normal tourist visa costs US$50, the transit one for passengers just passing through is worth US$30, it was also explained.

Here’s the full list of affected countries: Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Chad, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Myanmar (Burma), Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, and Albania.