Former lawmaker Elisa Carrió says Milei has consumed too much child pornography

1st Monday, September 2025 - 09:51 UTC Full article

“Karina Milei is Javier,” Carrió also stated

Former Argentine Congresswoman Elisa Carrió said in a TV interview that President Javier Milei consumed too much child pornography and described the Libertarian leader as a “pervert.” She also mentioned that Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei was “the darkest character” in the government.

Carrió claimed that Karina Milei acts as the government's “cashier” in alleged corruption schemes, including a specific case known as “$LIBRA” and a broader scheme within the national health system. She also said she was conducting her own investigation into these allegations, but will not file a formal complaint until after the current election campaign to avoid politicizing the issue.

She also likened the current administration's alleged corruption to that of former President Carlos Menem's government, and described Milei's government as “Peronism in disguise.” She insisted the Libertarians' actions were “perverse” rather than merely cruel.

During an interview on LN+, Carrió emphasized a close and inseparable link between Karina and President Milei, suggesting that decisions made by one are inherently tied to the other. “Karina Milei is Javier,” she stated.

Regarding the current political scenario ahead of the mid-term elections, Carrió assured that “there is no more Kirchnerism, but there never was Mileism.”