Maduro praises Venezuelans who enlist

1st Monday, September 2025 - 10:06 UTC Full article

The Bolivarian Government also received Iran's express support in the face of US military threats

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro praised the “magnificent and moving” participation in the Great Bolivarian Militia Enlistment Day, a nationwide event held over the weekend.

The enlistment drive, part of the National Plan for Sovereignty and Peace, was a response to recent military threats from the United States. Maduro argued that the massive turnout proved the Venezuelan people's commitment to defending their homeland and their firm rejection of foreign intimidation.

“Patriotic men and women responded firmly to the call to reaffirm their commitment to the defense of Venezuela,” said Maduro. “The response of the Venezuelan people to defend their land is truly magnificent and moving,” he added.

Far from yielding to pressure from Washington, Venezuelans demonstrated their unwavering unity and dismantled destabilizing media campaigns, it was also explained.

In a related development, Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Baqer Galibaf, to strengthen ties between the two nations.

According to Caracas, the telephone conversation included a discussion on the “absurd tone of the threats and slander of US imperialism against Venezuela” and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to sovereignty and self-determination.