Researchers find wreck of former Uruguayan Navy's ROU 01

1st Monday, September 2025 - 09:51 UTC

The mission will explore the seabed off the Uruguayan coast until September 10

The “Uruguay Sub200” scientific expedition, aboard the research vessel Falkor, has discovered the shipwreck of the destroyer ROU-01 Uruguay - formerly the USS Baron - at a depth of 1,160 meters off the coast.

Built by the Federal Shipbuilding and Drydock Company in Newark, New Jersey, the hull was launched on May 9, 1943, and the ship entered service on July 5, 1943. The Baron was 93.3 meters long, 11.2 meters wide, and had a draft of 4.3 meters. It was powered by four General Motors Mod. 16-278A diesel engines—6,000 shp—with which it displaced 1,420 tons with standard cargo and 1,900 tons at full load. The destroyer earned three battle stars before being donated to Uruguay.

Named after Lieutenant Commander Richard S. Baron, who died on March 15, 1942, during the bombing of Cebu, Philippines, she was decommissioned in 1946. In May 1952, the United States transferred the destroyers Baron and Bronstein to Uruguay, which renamed them “Uruguay” and “Artigas,” respectively.

Decommissioned in 1980, the ship was deliberately sunk in 1995 during naval exercises in a “destination of honor,” though its exact location had been unknown for 30 years.

Using sonar, the expedition located the wreck. A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) will now be used to document the ship, and researchers will study how marine life has colonized it. The expedition, which involves 37 researchers, has stated that no artifacts would be retrieved.

Once the sonar identifies points of interest, the expedition plans to deploy the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Subastian for documentation. Researchers will conduct a “dive” with the ROV to record the condition of the wreck through video and photogrammetry, as well as take samples of sediment and biological material.

The expedition has multiple scientific objectives: from an archaeological point of view, it seeks to understand the processes of deterioration and formation of sites in deep waters.

The mission set sail from Montevideo on August 22. They will explore the seabed off the Uruguayan coast until September 10.