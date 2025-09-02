Brazil reaches all-time high in oil and gas output

2nd Tuesday, September 2025 - 10:24 UTC Full article

Petrobras, alone or in consortium with other companies, is responsible for 89.78% of the total oil and natural gas produced

Brazil surpassed the barrier of 5 million barrels of oil and natural gas produced per day for the first time ever, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the regulatory agency for the oil and gas industry, announced Monday. The achievement was recorded in July this year, it was also explained.

Regarding oil alone, the ANP's monthly bulletin showed that production for the month was 3.959 million barrels per day, an increase of 5.4% compared to June and 22.5% compared to July 2024.

Natural gas production in July was 190.89 million cubic meters per day (m³/d), an increase of 5.1% compared to June and 26.1% compared to July 2024.

Production in the pre-salt fields accounted for 79.1% of the total in July, reaching 4.077 million barrels per day. This volume represents an increase of 5.6% compared to the previous month and 24.2% compared to July 2024.

Pre-salt oil and gas were extracted from 169 wells. The most productive field is Tupi, in the Santos Basin. It produced nearly 800 million barrels of oil per day.

The platform that contributed most to the month's record was the FPSO (floating production storage and offloading vessel) Guanabara, in the shared Mero field, also in the Santos Basin, with 184,300 barrels of oil per day.

The ANP also explained that variations in production volume were caused by factors such as scheduled platform shutdowns for maintenance, wells coming into operation, wells being shut down for maintenance or cleaning, and the start of platform installation, among others.

Of all the oil produced in Brazil in July, 97.7% came from offshore fields. In relation to natural gas, 86.1% comes from the seas.

Petrobras, alone or in consortium with other companies, is responsible for 89.78% of the total oil and natural gas produced. Rio de Janeiro is the main producing state, with 88% of oil and 77% of natural gas.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), which represents companies in the sector, Brazil is the 8th largest oil producer in the world. The five largest producers—the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Iran—account for half of global production.

In terms of gas utilization, the ANP reported that it had reached 97.1%, meaning that less than 3% of the gas from the wells is burned into the atmosphere. Most (54%) is reinjected into the wells, 33% is made available to the market, and 10% is used as an energy source by the platforms themselves. (Source: Agencia Brasil)