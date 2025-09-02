Brazilian health officials urge people to update Covid-19 vaccination

2nd Tuesday, September 2025 - 19:38 UTC Full article

Healthy individuals aged five to 59 are advised to receive one dose per annum

According to the latest InfoGripe Bulletin from the Rio de Janeiro-based Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), there has been an increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) due to Covid-19 in four Brazilian states: Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Amazonas, and Paraíba. While the overall number of severe cases remains low and is not yet significantly impacting hospitalizations, health officials are urging people to keep their vaccinations up to date.

The bulletin also notes an increase in other respiratory viruses, such as rhinovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), particularly among children and adolescents in several states.

One hospital in Porto Alegre has even reported a Covid-19 outbreak among its patients, with most cases occurring in unvaccinated individuals.

In the Federal District, Mato Grosso, and Goiás, the increase in SARS cases occurs mainly among children and adolescents aged 2 to 14 years. Laboratory data suggest that the increase is being driven by rhinovirus.

“Due to the increase, if children and adolescents in this age group show symptoms of flu or cold, they should stay home and avoid going to school so as to prevent transmission of the virus to other children. Remember that the elderly and immunocompromised individuals should get the Covid-19 vaccine every six months. Other risk groups, such as people with comorbidities, need to get booster shots once a year,” Fiocruz's Tatiana Portella highlighted.

The Health Ministry has updated its vaccination schedule, with permanent recommendations as follows:

Children aged six months to under five years, pregnant women (one dose per pregnancy), and seniors 60 and older (one dose every six months) are now included in the national calendar.

An annual dose is recommended for high-risk groups like healthcare workers, people with disabilities, and those with comorbidities. Immunocompromised individuals require a dose every six months.

For healthy individuals aged five to 59, without previous immunization, a single dose is now recommended, but there is no longer a general recommendation for new doses for those who are not in the priority groups.