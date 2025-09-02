CFK greets supporters on anniversary of murder attempt

2nd Tuesday, September 2025 - 10:23 UTC Full article

CFK was moved by her supporters' endorsement

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) appeared on the balcony of her apartment in Constitución, Buenos Aires, where she is under house arrest, to greet hundreds of activists, who showed up to express their support on the third anniversary of her Sept. 1, 2022, assassination attempt.

CFK smiled and waved, visibly moved at the demonstrators from the La Cámpora youth movement and the Justicialist Party who were chanting in support, while insisting on her release.

The demonstration also called for progress in the judicial investigation to uncover the masterminds behind the attack. Prosecutor Gabriela Baigún requested 19 years for suspect Fernando Sabag Montiel and 14 years and 2 months for Brenda Uliarte, citing attempted murder with aggravating factors. CFK's legal team asked for 15-year sentences for both.

During the weekend, CFK posted on social media against President Javier Milei's administration while accusing the Libertarian leader of having the nerve to blame Kirchnerism for the National Disability Agency (Andis) scandal currently splashing the government just days ahead of the midterm elections in the province of Buenos Aires.