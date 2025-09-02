Guo leaves Antarctica after more than two months

Guo is going back to the US after being banned from entering Chile for three years

After more than two months in Antarctica, American pilot and influencer Ethan Guo is finally on his way home. The 19-year-old, who was on a mission to fly solo to all seven continents, was detained by Chilean authorities on June 28 after landing his small plane without proper authorization.

Guo was charged with providing false information to ground control and landing without authorization. However, his legal case has been closed after he reached an agreement with the Chilean Public Prosecutor's Office.

As part of a conditional suspension of proceedings, Guo must pay a US$30,000 donation to a children's foundation and is banned from entering Chile for three years.

According to his lawyer, the unauthorized landing was a “modification” of his original flight plan due to “weather conditions and satellite connection issues.”

Guo boarded the Chilean Navy's icebreaker Almirante Viel and is expected to arrive in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Saturday, September 6. From there, he will travel to Santiago and then back to the United States.

Meanwhile, his aircraft remains in Antarctica, and a solution is being sought to have a Chilean pilot fly it back in October.