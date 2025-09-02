Guyanese forces on election day alert after gunfire from Venezuelan bank of Essequibo

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali confirmed Monday that the country's security forces were on high alert following recent incidents near the Venezuela border while his country went to the polls.

Ali insisted that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and police were fully prepared to protect the nation's sovereignty after reports of gunfire from the Venezuelan side on Sunday night as election officials were transporting ballots.

“Of course, it’s concerning; the security forces are on full alert. They have their strength, and they’re ready… They have the equipment, and we have to understand the threat of Venezuela,” Ali said.

“The Guyana Defence Force has been beefed up; it’s not only troops, but they are in a better position. We have invested a lot, as you know, in the military,” he added.

“We support democracy; we will support anything to eliminate any threat to our security. We view our sovereignty very seriously, but this region must remain a Zone of Peace,” the President also said.

While no one was injured, the episode rekindled ongoing tensions with Caracas over the oil-rich Essequibo region, despite the border controversy being before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The President also expressed confidence in his party's victory, describing the campaign as positive and issue-driven. He encouraged all citizens to vote, while praising the citizenry for the uneventful process. He also urged the population to wait calmly for the official results to be released, which as of Tuesday afternoon had still to happen.

Despite voting going smoothly, some areas, such as the East Bank Essequibo, recorded low voter turnout.

With vote counting underway by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Ali focused on celebrating “our democratic values as we open another chapter in the development of our beautiful country.”