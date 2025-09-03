Brazil and Paraguay join forces against syphilis

“Syphilis is detected, treated, cured” was the gathering's motto

Brazilian experts joined Tuesday a working meeting in Asunción between local representatives of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Paraguay's National Program for the Control of HIV/AIDS and STIs (Pronasida), and the General Directorate of Health Surveillance to further discuss the elimination of congenital syphilis and acquired syphilis through a project called Cooperation Among Countries for Health Development (CCHD).

The PAHO-endorsed initiative focuses on strengthening health systems for the prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment.

Health teams from 202 Family Health Units in Paraguay have received training to improve syphilis detection and treatment in the primary care network.

A national digital campaign in Paraguay with the slogan “Syphilis is detected, treated, cured” has been launched to raise public awareness.

The project has led to the distribution of 1,000 technical guides for health professionals, as well as the acquisition of computer equipment to improve data management and surveillance.

A previous exchange took place earlier this year when a delegation from Paraguay visited Brazil.

The collaboration aims to address the fact that syphilis is a curable disease with accessible treatments, but requires timely action.

Paraguay's Health Minister María Teresa Barán

also reported the acquisition of computer equipment for regional managers and selected services, improving surveillance, control, and data management processes, and the production of support and visibility materials such as T-shirts, pins, and notebooks for community campaigns and training.

This week's agenda included opportunities for dialogue between technical teams to learn about the progress and challenges facing Paraguay, thus strengthening health strategies adapted to local contexts, it was explained.

The specialists concurred on five specific strategies:

* Identify good practices among countries for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of acquired syphilis and congenital syphilis.

* Train human resources for syphilis control.

* Strengthen epidemiological surveillance.

* Promote innovation in syphilis diagnosis.

* Encourage civil society participation in actions to combat syphilis and congenital syphilis.