Falklands archivist wins Record Keeper of the Year in UK & Ireland

3rd Wednesday, September 2025 - 00:16 UTC Full article

The ARA awards aim to highlight excellence and innovation in the archives sector across the UK, Ireland, and beyond.

The Falkland Islands Government has announced that Chloe Anderson-Wheatley, Corporate Records and National Archives Manager, has been named Record Keeper of the Year by the Archives & Records Association UK & Ireland (ARA).

The award, decided by public vote during the 2025 ARA Conference in Bristol, saw Anderson-Wheatley secure 74% of the votes, making her the first person from the Falkland Islands to win the accolade.

She was nominated by a peer in recognition of her efforts to raise the profile of the Jane Cameron National Archives, her direct involvement with ARA, and her success in expanding both local and international engagement with the Falklands’ archival collections. Over the past 18 months, she has built new partnerships and strengthened awareness of the Islands’ heritage.

“This award is richly deserved and reflects the outstanding contribution Chloe has made,” said MLA Roger Spink. “Her work has ensured that the Falkland Islands’ story is preserved, shared and better understood – both at home and abroad.”

