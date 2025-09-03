Uruguayan exports grow 3.5% interannually

China remained the top buyer

A report released by the Uruguay XXI Institute this week in Montevideo showed that the South American country's exports in August 2025 totaled US$1.327 billion, a 3.5% yoy increase. Sales abroad in the first eight months of the year reached US$9 billion, a 5.4% interannual growth.

Soybeans topped the list with sales worth US$288 million and a 116% increase, followed by beef, with US$243 million, a 31% increase. Cellulose totaled US$225 million, but saw a 29% drop in sales.

Other notable exports included dairy products and rice, which also saw an increase, while beverage concentrates experienced a decrease.

China remained the primary destination, with sales of US$437 million and a 33% growth. The European Union (EU) was the second-largest destination, with sales of US$201 million, despite a 25% decrease. And Brazil ranked third, with US$158 million, a 28% decrease. The United States came in fourth, with sales of $110 million, a 10% increase, while Algeria rounded out the top five, with sales of US$72 million, a threefold increase from the previous year, driven primarily by dairy and soybean exports.