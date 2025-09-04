Andrew Holness secures third consecutive term as Jamaican PM

4th Thursday, September 2025 - 20:32 UTC Full article

Holness' government must be focused on ensuring “prosperity for all Jamaicans,” he said in his victory speech

Prime Minister Andrew Holness of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) was re-elected on Wednesday for a third consecutive term.

With 413,502 votes, the JLP won 34 of the 63 parliamentary seats, while the opposition People's National Party (PNP) won 29 seats with just 10,311 fewer votes, despite which PNP leader Mark Golding conceded defeat. “I accept the results of this election and, while I am obviously very disappointed with the outcome, I believe it is right to expressly acknowledge the success our opponents have achieved today,” he said.

This victory marks the JLP's fourth win in the last five general elections and its 10th since Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944. The PNP last won in 2011. The JLP's victory follows a one-seat majority in 2016 and a landslide win in 2020.

During their campaigns, the JLP highlighted its record on crime management, citing a 43% reduction in murders, and economic stewardship, noting no new taxes in eight years and low unemployment and poverty rates.

It also pledged to double the national minimum wage and expand the rural school bus system. On the other hand, the PNP proposed increasing the tax-free portion of salaries and building 50,000 new homes.

In his victory speech, Holness - who remained in contention to equal P.J. Patterson’s 14-year tenure as the country’s longest-serving prime minister - acknowledged the low voter turnout (approximately 39.43%) and stressed that his government must be focused on ensuring “prosperity for all Jamaicans.”