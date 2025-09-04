Bachi Núñez's term as Paraguayan Senate Speaker extended

4th Thursday, September 2025 - 09:26 UTC Full article

The loyal Bachi Núñez will be in line for the presidential succession almost throughout Peña's entire term

Senator Basilio “Bachi” Núñez of the Colorado Party's (ANR) Honor Colorado faction was re-elected on Wednesday as Upper House Speaker until June 30, 2028, following a procedural change to internal regulations, pushed through by the Cartista bloc [of former President Horacio Cartes] and its allies.

“With 29 votes, Senator Basilio Núñez extends his term until the end of June 2028,” it was announced after the vote, which recorded 10 abstentions, 2 votes against, and four absences out of 45 senators.

Bachi's support came from the 18 Honor Colorado Senators, five “independent” Colorados, and six senators from the Liberal party who are allied with Cartismo.

The move has been criticized by opponents as a “true affront to democracy.” Honor Colorado's decision to “eternalize” Núñez in the position is seen as a way to secure control of the Senate for the remainder of President Santiago Peña's term and to place a loyalist in the line of presidential succession, at least until a month and a half before Peña hands over his mandate (Aug. 15, 2028).

Núñez has been questioned for “nepotism” and for benefiting loyalists. According to local analysts, Honor Colorado carried out this maneuver in anticipation of a possible exodus during the 2026 municipal election campaign.

The faction also capitalized on the popular hype as the national football squad is on the brink of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Peña has already announced that he would decree a public holiday on Friday, depending on the outcome of Thursday's game with Ecuador.

The only legislator who was unable to retain his position as first vice president was dissident Colorado Party member Ramón Retamozo.