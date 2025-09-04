Irfaan Ali reelected as President of Guyana

4th Thursday, September 2025 - 09:39 UTC Full article

Ali got 242,498 votes to win eight of the country's ten regions

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) released on Wednesday the results of Monday's polls, confirming the re-election of incumbent President Irfaan Ali of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). with 242,498 votes after winning eight of the country's ten regions.

Coming in second was the three-month-old party We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), with 109,066 votes and victories in Regions 7 and 10, thus displacing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which previously held a majority there, but this time around garnered only 77,998 votes and fell to third place.

Following their defeat, the leaders of WIN and APNU, Azruddin Mohamed and Aubrey Norton, have both claimed there were “grave irregularities” and requested recounts.

Their allegations include missing Statements of Poll, ballot box tampering, and illegal voting by Commonwealth citizens who did not meet residency requirements.

“Within the past few days, we have had numerous and credible reports of grave irregularities in the conduct of these 2025 elections,” the US-sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed said.

GECOM has rejected these claims as “mischievous,” stating that the law allows Commonwealth citizens who meet a one-year residency requirement to vote. However, it granted APNU's request for a recount in a sub-district of Region Four, which is scheduled for Thursday

Amanza Walton-Desir’s Forward Guyana Movement collected 4,326 votes. Hence, she will likely occupy the 65th seat in Parliament.