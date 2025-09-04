Moore Dixon to open Falkland Islands office, appoints new international head

Moore Dixon, the Isle of Man-based accounting and advisory firm and a member of the Moore Global Network, has announced the opening of a new office in the Falkland Islands and the appointment of Tracey Prior FCA as its International Head of Office.

Prior, a Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years of experience, moved to the Falklands in 2021 and previously served as Financial Secretary for the Falkland Islands Government. “I’m delighted to be joining the team at Moore Dixon and look forward to leading and growing the new office in the Falkland Islands,” she said. “This is an exciting opportunity to develop professional services on the Islands, build strong relationships with clients, and support the next generation of skilled accountants.”

The new office in Stanley, scheduled to open in October 2025, will strengthen on-island accounting and assurance services, reducing reliance on remote providers. It will also establish a full-time Chartered Accountancy training programme, offering Falkland students the chance to pursue ACCA qualifications through rotations across Moore Dixon offices in the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, and the Falklands.

Clive Dixon, Partner at Moore Dixon, welcomed the appointment: “Her exceptional background and profound understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges inherent to island life make her exceptionally well-suited to lead our operations and further our ongoing commitment to the Falkland Islands.”

In partnership with local firm SG Accounts, Moore Dixon aims to expand financial services across all sectors of the Islands’ economy while contributing to long-term skills development and sustainable growth.