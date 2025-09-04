Peru: Vizcarra released from prison

Former Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra was released on Wednesday from his preventive detention as he was deemed to pose a flight risk regarding the charges against him of accepting bribes while he was governor of the Moquegua region (2011-2014).
The Third Criminal Appeals Chamber of the National Superior Court reversed a lower court's decision, which had ordered five months of preventive detention, citing a flight risk. The appeals court ruled that there was no valid reason to keep Vizcarra in prison while his case proceeded.
Vizcarra is accused of receiving approximately US$611,000 in illicit payments from companies to award contracts for two major projects. The prosecution is seeking a 15-year prison sentence.
During his appeal hearing, Vizcarra's legal team argued that he was not a flight risk, emphasizing his strong family and professional ties to Peru. He stated, “I am not going to flee, I am not going to seek asylum, I am not going to kill myself. I will always face justice.”
The former president, who was impeached in 2020, is a leading candidate in early polls for the 2026 presidential election, despite having been disenfranchised by Congress.
