Brazil clinches deal to sell Japan animal fat products

5th Friday, September 2025 - 19:30 UTC

These products are in the animal feed industry

Eager to find alternatives for Brazilian exports after the 50% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, authorities in the South American country announced this week an arrangement with Japan for the export of poultry, pork, and beef fat products.

According to Brazil's Agriculture Ministry, these products are used in the manufacture of animal feed. The accord “expands Brazil’s presence in one of the most demanding markets in the world,” it was explained.

Brazil is already one of the largest suppliers of soybeans and corn to the Japanese market.

Home to 125 million people, Japan was the third-largest economy in the world and the seventh-largest destination for Brazilian agricultural products in 2024.

Exports to Japan totaled US$3.3 billion last year. From January to July this year, sales already yielded US$1.8 billion.

Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a total of 422 new markets have been opened for Brazilian agricultural products, Agencia Brasil also reported.