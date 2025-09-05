Falkland Islands launch relocation platform to attract professionals amid major investment drive

The launch comes as the Islands pursue an ambitious development strategy

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has launched ThinkFalklands.com, a new online platform designed to encourage professionals and families to relocate to the South Atlantic territory. The initiative highlights career opportunities, community life, and natural beauty while offering practical guidance on visas, jobs, and living conditions.

“Life here can be relaxed; you feel a sense of community, and you can actually make a difference if you want,” said Jorge Ramos, a fisheries scientist featured on the site. The platform also showcases testimonials, relocation tips, and case studies of those who have already settled in the Islands.

FIG emphasized that the Falklands offer opportunities in sectors such as civil service, healthcare, education, engineering, conservation, and science. “With just over 3,500 residents, your work, your presence, and your participation all count,” the Government noted in its announcement.

The launch comes as the Islands pursue an ambitious development strategy. In March, FIG successfully raised £150 million through a private placement to finance key infrastructure projects, including the replacement of FIPASS port facilities and the construction of a new power station.

“This investment reflects confidence in our financial position and economy,” said MLA Roger Spink, portfolio holder for The Treasury. “It will enable FIG to deliver critical projects essential to our continued economic growth.”

International investors echoed that confidence. “Institutional investment can be a key driver in supporting capital-intensive, long-term projects that make a real difference socially and economically,” said Steve Bolton of L&G.

With funding secured for infrastructure and a new relocation platform promoting life on the Islands, FIG is positioning the Falklands not only as a place to work, but also as a community where newcomers can “find purpose, stability, and connection” in a unique setting.