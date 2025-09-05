Milei holds meetings in Los Angeles

5th Friday, September 2025 - 09:21 UTC Full article

Javier Milei and the businessmen, bankers and investors who heard his presentation in Los Angeles,

Argentine President Javier Milei traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday to attract investment and strengthen ties with key US sectors. He was joined by Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo and Buenos Aires' Ambassador to Washington Alejandro Oxenford.

Milei's agenda, which was originally to include a stop in Las Vegas to watch a show by his former romantic partner Fátima Flórez, was cut down to California alone due to the current political upheaval at home.

In Los Angeles, Milei met with financier Michael Milken, the president of the Milken Institute, along with 17 executives and investment fund leaders. They held a roundtable discussion where Milei presented his economic vision and government plans. The attendees represented major companies like JP Morgan, Amazon, VISA, Coinbase, Paramount, and Chevron.

The president had lunch with Noel de Castro, a biochemical engineer from Salta and an aspiring astronaut who is a candidate for a private space mission. He was scheduled to meet with Mark A. Nelson, vice president of Chevron, which has key operations in Vaca Muerta, and businessman Andy Kleinman.

Before his departure, Milei was in Buenos Aires to close his party's campaign for the upcoming midterm elections in that district. In a statement shared on social media by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, Milei thanked federal forces for their security operation during the campaign closing, describing it as “the best in history.”