Violence-halted football match: U de Chile advances

5th Friday, September 2025 - 09:52 UTC Full article

Many fans were seriously injured during the incidents

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided on Thursday at its headquarters in Asunción that the Copa Sudamericana match in Avellaneda between Argentina's Independiente and Universidad de Chile, which was suspended amid hooligan violence, was to be declared as finished, with the Chilean squad advancing to the next round.

The match was tied 1-1 at the time of the suspension, but Universidad de Chile had won the first leg in Santiago, giving them the aggregate advantage.

In addition, Independiente must play their next seven Conmebol home and seven away matches without fans. The Avellaneda club was also fined US$150,000.

The same penalty applied to Universidad de Chile, but the fine was heavier: US$270,000.

As a result of the ruling, Universidad de Chile will face Alianza Lima in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. The first leg of that match is scheduled for Sept. 18, in Lima, with the second leg taking place in Coquimbo (not Santiago) on Sept. 25.