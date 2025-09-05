World Cup South American playoffs: 4 teams score 3-0 wins

It most likely was Lionel Messi's last national team home game

Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and Colombia all scored 3-0 wins on Thursday in the penultimate round of the South American Football Confederation's (Conmebol) 2026 World Cup qualifying round.

In what most likely was his last national team home appearance, Lionel Messi scored twice - once from the spot - as Argentina routed Venezuela in Buenos Aires. Lautaro Martínez sealed it with a header. The defending world champions reached 38 points and secured first place in the South American Qualifiers.

Colombia secured a berth in the competition by defeating Bolivia in Barranquilla, marking their return to the top tier after missing the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The goals were scored by James Rodríguez in the first half, followed by Jhon Córdoba and Juan Fernando Quintero in the second half.

Uruguay defeated Peru in Montevideo, guaranteeing their spot in the tournament, with goals from Rodrigo Aguirre, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, and Federico Viñas.

Brazil defeated Chile at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracanã stadium to secure second place in the Conmebol standings with 28 points, following nettings by Estevão, Lucas Paquetá, and Bruno Guimarães despite initial struggles to break through the visiting defense.

In the fifth game played simultaneously to secure fairness at such a decisive point, Paraguay and Ecuador drew 0-0 in Asunción, both advancing to the ecumenical showdown next year. President Santiago Peña declared a national holiday on Friday to celebrate the team's return to competition since 2010.

After Thursday's clashes, Chile and Peru ended up the only Conmebol teams already sure of their absence in the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to those already qualified, the others still have a chance, albeit very remote in some cases.

On Sept. 9, Colombia need a win or draw against Venezuela to qualify, whereas the Red Wine squad could still make it to the intercontinental playoffs if they beat the Cafeteros, as could Bolivia if they beat Brazil and Venezuela lose at home.

Nothing other than personal glory will be at stake in the following matches: Chile v Uruguay, Ecuador v Argentina, and Peru v Paraguay. However, they will all be played simultaneously.

The 6-team intercontinental playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a high-stakes mini-tournament that decides the last two spots for the expanded 48-team format. Two teams from Concacaf (North & Central America), 1 from Conmebol, 1 from AFC (Asia), 1 from Africa, and 1 from Oceania are to compete between March 23–31 for two spots at the finals.