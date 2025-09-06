Man arrested in Mar del Plata for posting pro-Hamas content

6th Saturday, September 2025 - 10:16 UTC

The suspect was determined to be a young Argentine national

A man was arrested on Friday in the Argentine beach resort and port of Mar del Plata following a tip from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which noticed that the suspect was posting antisemitic content on social media and encouraging the pro-Palestine terrorist organization Hamas.

The FBI's Legal Attaché in Buenos Aires had detected the man's messages on X, and after identifying his residence through cyber patrols and intelligence work, Federal Judge Santiago Inchausti ordered a search of the property, where authorities seized several electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, and a cell phone. The man was then arrested and charged with the crime of “public intimidation.”

The suspect is a young Argentine national who promoted the use of firearms and anti-Semitism in his posts, in which he also endorsed Hamas extremism.

”Officers from the Federal Investigation Department (DFI) of the Argentine Federal Police arrested a young man in the city of Mar del Plata who was posting anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish content on social media, encouraging and promoting attacks by the terrorist group Hamas,“ the federal Security Ministry said in a statement.

”The investigation began with a report from the FBI in Buenos Aires alerting them to a user of social media platform X who supported terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas, an organization considered terrorist by Israel, the United States, the European Union, and other countries,“ it added. ”It was found that the suspect encouraged the use of firearms and Islamic extremism.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas carried out an attack against Israel, resulting in more than 1,200 murders and the capture of hundreds of hostages who were taken to Gaza. Since then, Tel Aviv has been conducting an offensive to free captives and dismantle the terrorist organization.