Most of Chile going back to summer daylight saving time zone

6th Saturday, September 2025 - 09:25 UTC

However, the move does not apply evenly nationwide

Most of Chile will switch to daylight saving time by setting clocks forward one hour on Saturday after 11.59 pm, when it will be 1 am, Sunday. This change moves the country's time zone from winter time (UTC-4) to summer time (UTC-3), which will result in longer afternoons.

However, the move does not apply evenly nationwide. In the Magallanes and Aysén regions, clocks will not change. For Rapa Nui and Salas y Gómez Island, the change will occur at 10 pm, when clocks will be set ahead to 11 pm.

The move to daylight saving time is intended to maximize daylight hours during the summer, though some critics have raised concerns about its impact on mental health.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, former Vice President Julio Cobos, now a federal representative from the Chile-bordering province of Mendoza, got his bill passed last month by the Lower House to go nationwide back to GMT-4. The initiative is now before the Senate for consideration.

Chile last switched back to winter time on April 5 as per the procedure set forth in 2022 through Decree 224. In case of doubt, Chilean authorities suggest visiting the Navy's Official Time website.