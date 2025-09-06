Trump warns Venezuelan jets will be shot down if they threaten US warships

6th Saturday, September 2025 - 10:45 UTC Full article

The Pentagon reported that two Venezuelan F-16s carried out a “show of force” against the USS Jason Dunham

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Caracas on Friday after Venezuelan fighter jets flew over a US destroyer in the Caribbean. “If they put us in a dangerous position, they will be shot down,” he said in the Oval Office, adding that military commanders already have authorization to open fire if deemed necessary.

The Pentagon reported that two Venezuelan F-16s carried out a “show of force” against the USS Jason Dunham, one of three destroyers deployed since August as part of anti-narcotics operations. Washington described the maneuver as “highly provocative” and announced it was strengthening its presence in the region with ten F-35 fighter jets deployed to Puerto Rico.

The incident came a day after US forces destroyed a Venezuelan boat that, according to the White House, was carrying drugs and members of the Tren de Aragua criminal group.

From Caracas, Nicolás Maduro responded with both defiance and conciliation. Dressed in military uniform, he warned that Venezuela is prepared to move “to an armed and planned stage with all the people” if attacked, but at the same time extended a hand to Washington: “I respect Trump, I invite him to dialogue. I hope he reconsiders.”

Tensions between the two countries continue to escalate as the Trump administration intensifies its pressure on the Chavista regime, accusing the Venezuelan president of leading the Cartel of the Suns and offering a US$50 million reward for his capture.